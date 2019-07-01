Man in critical condition after Canada Day shooting in North York

A man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a shooting in North York Monday.

Police were called to the area of Leslie Street and Van Horne Avenue just after 5 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

That's where emergency crews located a victim with bullet wounds. Const. David Hopkinson told CBC News the man's condition at first appeared to be fair but quickly deteriorated.

Two silver-coloured cars were seen fleeing the area, he said.

Police have closed off the area around the shooting for the investigation and are asking that residents stay inside their homes.

"If you live in within the perimeter, contact an officer if you must leave or are trying to get home," Hopkinson tweeted.

Monday's shooting comes amid a string of homicides in the city, something police chief Mark Saunders called attention to in a tweet Sunday.

"Toronto has seen a series of gun-related deaths over the last four days. One is too many," Saunders tweeted.

On Sunday, 33-year-old Jordan Armstrong died after a shooting at a downtown Toronto nightclub.

A day earlier, 25-year-old Christopher Teape and Ahmed Mohamud, 32, were killed in a triple shooting in northwest Toronto.

And just ahead of the long weekend, a shooting at a Toronto Community Housing complex in Scarborough claimed the life of Jaydin Simpson, 17, who died the same day he graduated from high school.