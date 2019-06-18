Man in 70s dead after Etobicoke motorcycle collision

A man in his 70s has died after a motorcycle crash in Etobicoke, emergency services said.

Police got the call just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A motorcycle and another vehicle were involved in the collision, which occurred at North Queen Street and The Queensway, police said.

Paramedics said the man who died was in his 70s. He was driving the motorcycle in the collision, according to police.

The intersection and a portion of The Queensway are closed. Expect delays in the area, police said in a tweet.

Police said the vehicle driver stayed at the scene.