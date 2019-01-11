Man in 20s seriously injured after shooting at CityPlace highrise
A man in his 20s has been rushed to a trauma centre following a shooting in the Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard area.
Residents should expect a heavy police presence in the area, police say
A man in his 20s has been rushed to a trauma centre following a shooting at the CityPlace highrise complex.
Toronto police were called to the Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard area just before 9 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
Paramedics say the victim is in serious, possibly life-threatening condition.
There is no word yet on any suspects.
Residents should expect a heavy police presence in the area, police say.
SHOOTING<br>Bathurst St and Fort York Blvd area<br>Confirmed shooting.<br>1 male shot. <br>Emergency run to trauma hospital.<br>No information on suspects yet.<br>Expect heavy police presence in the area.<br>Any information call 416-808-1400<br>GO#68185 ^sh—@TPSOperations