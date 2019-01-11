Man in 20s seriously injured after shooting at CityPlace highrise

A man in his 20s has been rushed to a trauma centre following a shooting at the CityPlace highrise complex.

Toronto police were called to the Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard area just before 9 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Paramedics say the victim is in serious, possibly life-threatening condition.

There is no word yet on any suspects.

Residents should expect a heavy police presence in the area, police say.