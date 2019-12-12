Man in 20s dead after shooting in North York, Toronto police say
One person is dead after a shooting in North York Wednesday night, Toronto police say.
2 suspects were seen fleeing on foot, no descriptions were immediately available
A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in North York Wednesday night, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to the Leslie Street and Finch Avenue area around 8:30 p.m.
Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two suspects were seen fleeing on foot. No descriptions were immediately available.
Roads in the area are expected to be closed as police investigate.