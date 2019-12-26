Toronto police investigate man's death inside community housing building

Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man died in a community housing building.

Police say they were called to 251 Sherbourne Street for unknown trouble on Dec. 22 around 4:30 p.m.

Prior to that, a Toronto Community Housing Special Constable conducted a well-being check to the same unit where they found a man inside.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified him as 55-year-old Dalibor Dolic.

Toronto homicide investigators are looking for any information surrounding his death and are appealing to anyone who had contact with Dolic between Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 and Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

Police say his death marks the city's 74th homicide of the year.