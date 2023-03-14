Founder of Toronto human rights organization charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement

A Toronto man who founded a human rights organization is accused of sexually assaulting a woman five times and forcibly confining her.

Jose Mario Guilombo, 64, has been charged with five counts of sexual assault and two counts of forcible confinement, Toronto police said in a news release. Guilombo was arrested and charged on Thursday, police say.

Guilombo is the founder of Canadian Human Rights International Organization (CHRIO), a not-for-profit organization that says it monitors human rights abuses.

Const. Victor Kwong, spokesperson for the police, told CBC News the suspect often goes by Mario Guilombo and is well known at the organization.

Kwong said a woman visited the organization's office at 1275 Finch Ave. W. four times between Saturday, Feb. 25 and Wednesday, March 1 for immigration consulting services. Police said in the release that the alleged sexual assaults occurred during the meetings.

"The allegations are that she was sexually assaulted and forcibly confined," Kwong said.

CBC News phoned CHRIO for comment on the allegations. A person who answered the phone at the organization's office declined to comment, saying these are only allegations.

Guilombo was scheduled to appear at Toronto West Court at 1000 Finch Ave. W. on Thursday, March 9.

Police said in the release that they believe there may be more victims.

According to his Facebook profile, Guilombo has received numerous awards and recognition for his human rights work and for helping with immigration settlement.