Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after stabbing
A man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing this evening, Toronto police say.
Officers say the incident happened at Bloor Street West and Dovercourt Road.
Paramedics found the man with multiple stab wounds.
Police say they are looking for a suspect who is described as a white male, with a slim build who was wearing red shorts and a dark t-shirt.
