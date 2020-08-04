Skip to Main Content
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after stabbing
A man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing this evening, Toronto police say.

Suspect described as a white male, with a slim build who was wearing red shorts and a dark t-shirt

Police said the incident happened at Bloor Street West and Dovercourt Road. (Christopher Langenzarde/CBC)

Officers say the incident happened at Bloor Street West and Dovercourt Road.

Paramedics found the man with multiple stab wounds.

Police say they are looking for a suspect who is described as a white male, with a slim build who was wearing red shorts and a dark t-shirt.

