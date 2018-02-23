Man hospitalized after shooting in Liberty Village

A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in Liberty Village Sunday evening, police say.

Shortly before 6 p.m., police were called to the area of Dufferin and Liberty Streets for reports of multiple gunshots.

When police arrived they found shell casings in a parking lot, but said the victim made his own way to hospital, suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say eyewitnesses reported seeing a man running away from where the shooting occurred. The man got into a vehicle that struck other cars as the driver fled the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact authorities.