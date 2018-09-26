Man, 34, hospitalized following overnight shooting in Oshawa

A 34-year-old man has been hospitalized in Toronto following a shooting in Oshawa early Friday morning, Durham Regional Police say.

Just after 3 a.m., police received several calls for shots fired at the intersection of Rossland Road West and Thornton Road North.

Staff Sgt. Micah Wagenberg told CBC Toronto that information received, suggests that an unknown suspect fired numerous rounds into a vehicle at the intersection.

The victim, who was inside the vehicle, was struck numerous times and was subsequently driven to a local hospital by friends, Wagenberg said.

He said the injured man was later transferred to a Toronto-area hospital and is now in stable condition.

Wagenberg said it appears there were two vehicles involved and investigators believe shots were fired from both.

Thornton Road North between Rossland Road West and Prestwick Drive is closed for police investigation, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.