Man hospitalized in serious condition following fire at homeless encampment near DVP

One man has been hospitalized in serious condition following a fire Sunday morning at a homeless encampment near the Don Valley Parkway, paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and Corktown Common Trail just before 6 a.m.

Toronto Fire Capt. David Eckerman told CBC News that numerous callers from the Don Valley Parkway reported a large fire in a ravine area.

"We had reports of numerous propane tanks involved, which were exploding," Eckerman told CBC Toronto.

"Also, we had reports of as many as four people suffering some injuries — two of them with smoke inhalation."

Toronto paramedics said they transported one man to hospital in serious condition, and there were no other patients on scene.

Difficulty accessing scene of fire

Eckerman said the location of the fire made the job harder for firefighters.

"Some of our trucks wouldn't fit through the passageway that we were following [because] they weren't built for vehicle traffic," he explained.

Toronto Fire Capt. David Eckerman told CBC News the trucks wouldn't fit through the passageway firefighters were following because they weren't built for vehicle traffic. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

After getting the fire completely knocked down, Eckerman said crews were able to search the area.

No other injured people were found.