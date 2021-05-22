Skip to Main Content
Toronto·Updated

Man dead after reported drowning

Toronto police say a man has died after he was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say the man died after being rushed to the hospital

CBC News ·
Toronto police say a man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after they responded to reports of a drowning. (Charles Contant/Radio-Canada)

Toronto police say a man has died after he was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police were called to Queens Quay West and Lower Simcoe St. on Saturday morning for a report of a drowning.

Police said the man was located without vital signs.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now