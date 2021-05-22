Man dead after reported drowning
Toronto police say a man has died after he was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police were called to Queens Quay West and Lower Simcoe St. on Saturday morning for a report of a drowning.
Police said the man was located without vital signs.
MARINE RESCUE: (UPDATE)<br>Queens Quay W + Lower Simcoe St<br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoMedics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoMedics</a> are transporting an adult male to hospital<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO947270?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO947270</a><br>^ep2—@TPSOperations