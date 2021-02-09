Man dies of gunshot wounds near Scarborough strip mall

A man has died of gunshot wounds after he was found near a Scarborough strip mall on Monday night, Toronto police say.

Police were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East at about 7:10 p.m. Callers reported hearing the sound of gunfire.

When officers arrived at the location, they found the victim unconscious.

Officers tried to save his life, but he died at the scene, police added.

Police said the death will be treated as suspicious but have not yet called it a homicide. Shell casings were located nearby, they said.

Police are asking anyone with dashboard camera video or surveillance camera footage to call investigators.