Police release image of vehicle suspected in hit and run that injured 52-year-old man

Toronto police have released an image of a vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run collision that left a 52-year-old man in life-threatening condition early Saturday morning.

Police were called around 2:50 a.m. for a fail to remain collision with a pedestrian in Toronto's east end, near Dundas Street East and Parliament Street.

Police say the victim was the last one in a group of people crossing the street when a vehicle traveling eastbound drove into the westbound lane struck the man.

The vehicle fled the scene, driving eastbound on Dundas Street East.

Police are looking for a grey Honda Civic and are asking anyone who may have security or dash camera footage of the area to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.