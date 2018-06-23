Skip to Main Content
Male pedestrian in his 20 critically injured in hit-and-run in North York

A male pedestrian in his 20s was critically injured early Saturday in a hit-and-run in North York, police and paramedics say.

Driver failed to remain near Tobermory Drive and Finch Avenue West early Saturday

A male pedestrian in his 20s was critically injured early Saturday in a hit-and-run in North York, police and paramedics say. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Police said the man was hit by a vehicle at Tobermory Drive and Potsdam Road, north of Finch Avenue West, at about 2 a.m.

The driver who struck the pedestrian failed to remain at the scene, Staff Sgt. Sach Biring, of Toronto police's traffic services, told CBC Toronto. 
Roads are closed in the area as police reconstruct the collision. (Paul Smith/CBC)

The man hit by the vehicle was rushed to hospital in an emergency run, paramedics said. He was in life-threatening condition. 

No description of the suspect vehicle was available, but police are hoping to reconstruct what happened and to determine from evidence what kind of vehicle was involved in the collision.

"There are parts of the vehicle left at the scene," Biring said. "We are 100 per cent reconstructing the accident."

Roads are closed in the area.

