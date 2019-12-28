Stretch of O'Connor Drive closed due to police investigation

A stretch of O'Connor Drive is closed on Saturday due to a Toronto police investigation.

Toronto paramedics say a man in his 20s was taken to hospital in serious condition after he was injured on O'Connor Drive near Donlands Avenue.

Paramedics were called to the area at about 2:20 a.m.

Police have closed a stretch of O'Connor, from Donlands Avenue to two blocks east of Donlands, as officers from traffic services investigate.

Police have not responded to requests for comment.