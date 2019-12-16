Police dog finds alleged drunk driver hiding in hot tub after stolen car chase

A man is facing over a dozen charges after a chase in Oshawa ended when he was allegedly found hiding in a hot tub by a canine officer and his dog.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Friday, when Durham Regional Police were called to Ritson Road South for reports of an impaired driver.

Officers found the vehicle — a Chevrolet Malibu that was reported stolen earlier in the day — and tried to stop the car. Investigators eventually lost sight of it on Highway 401, police said in a news release.

Police later located the car abandoned on Montcalm Avenue, about five kilometres northwest from where they initially spotted it. Officers then located the suspect and chased him through backyards in the area, the news release reads.

Officers and a police dog tracked the man to a backyard on Waverly Street and found him hiding inside a hot tub, submerged in the water.

A 29-year-old man of no fixed address is now facing 20 criminal charges including running from police and theft of a motor vehicle.