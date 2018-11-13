Man dies after found with gunshot wounds in vehicle off Highway 410 in Mississauga

A man, 23, is dead after he was shot and the vehicle he was driving veered off Highway 410 into a ditch in Mississauga early Tuesday.

The vehicle drove off Highway 410 at Courtneypark Drive East and became submerged in tall grass a short distance from the roadway just before 1 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a man without vital signs inside the vehicle and he was suffering from gunshot wounds, Peel Regional Police said.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, where he later died.

It's not immediately clear what caused the single-vehicle collision. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Homicide detectives took over the investigation just before 4:30 a.m.

Const. Danny Marttini, a spokesperson for Peel police, told reporters at the scene that investigators are trying to determine where the shooting took place.

"We don't know if this took place on the highway, or somewhere prior," she said.

Marttini urged anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or following crash to contact police.

Meanwhile, Ontario Provincial Police have closed the northbound lanes of Highway 410 from Highway 401 to Derry Road East for the investigation.

The northbound Highway 410 off ramp from westbound Highway 401 is also shut down and drivers are being diverted off northbound Highway 403 at Highway 401.

OPP spokesperson Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said he expects the roadway will be closed for a "large portion of the day."