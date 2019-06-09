Man found with serious injuries in North York

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in North York on Saturday night, Toronto police say.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was found in a supermarket near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue around 9 p.m.

Police say the exact location of the shooting is not yet known.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have not provided any information on possible suspects, but said the injuries were determined to be from a pellet gun.