Police ask for public's help to identify man found in Vaughan

York Regional Police are asking the public for help to identify a man who was found in Vaughan Tuesday evening.

Police say they were called to a home on Raymond Road, in the area of Martin Grove Road and Highway 7, just before 8 p.m. for a report of a man that had been found.

Officers attempted to speak with the man, but he was unable to say where he lives.

Police are now looking for the man's family and are appealing to the public for information on where he may live.

They say the man may be in his 60s and speaks Arabic. They also believe his name may be "Shargool Amilo."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.