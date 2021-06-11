Man found dead, woman rushed to hospital after shooting in Scarborough

Toronto police have launched a homicide investigation after a 27-year-old man was found dead in Scarborough early Friday.

The man was identified as Keron Brathwaite from Toronto. He and a woman were discovered inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds near the intersection of Scarborough Gold Club Road and Lawrence Avenue East, according to the Toronto Police Service.

Police said they arrived after a radio call for a shooting at 1:16 a.m. on Friday morning.

Brathwaite was pronounced dead on the scene while the woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Toronto police said. The shooting marks the 25th homicide in Toronto this year. The woman's name has not been released.

A GoFundMe page has since been launched for Brathwaite's family to cover funeral costs. He studied at the University of Windsor from 2013-18 and played on the university's basketball team, according to his social media accounts and the University of Windsor website.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting contact to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.