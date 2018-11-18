Man found dead on roadway in Moss Park

A man has been found dead on a roadway in Moss Park, according to Toronto Paramedics.

The man was discovered lying on the ground without vital signs in the area of Jarvis and Shuter Streets early Sunday. Police were called to the area for unknown trouble at 8:30 a.m.

Toronto paramedics tried to save his life, but he was in obvious distress and was pronounced dead at the scene, Paramedics say.

Police are investigating. The coroner has been called to the scene.