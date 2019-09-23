Man found dead inside Scarborough apartment
The homicide unit is investigating after the body of a man was found dead inside an apartment building in Scarborough late Sunday night, Toronto police say.
According to police, his body was found around 11 p.m. in a residence near Antrim Crescent and Kennedy Road.
No suspect information has been released.