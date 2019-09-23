Skip to Main Content
Man found dead inside Scarborough apartment
A man was found dead inside an apartment building in Scarborough late Sunday night, Toronto police say. 

Police say the death is being investigated as a homicide

Homicide investigators were called to the scene near kennedy Road and Highway 401 in Scarborough Sunday night. (CBC News)

The homicide unit is investigating after the body of a man was found dead inside an apartment building in Scarborough late Sunday night, Toronto police say. 

According to police, his body was found around 11 p.m. in a residence near Antrim Crescent and Kennedy Road. 

No suspect information has been released. 

