Man found dead in parking lot after shooting in Etobicoke
Toronto police say they were called to the area of The West Mall and Rathburn Road around 1:20 p.m. for reports of a man shot in a parking lot.
A man is dead after a shooting in Etobicoke on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews said they found an adult male and paramedics treated him for life-threatening injuries.
A short while later, Toronto police said that the victim was without vital signs.
The homicide unit will investigate.
No information has been released about potential suspects.