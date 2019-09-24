Skip to Main Content
Toronto·Breaking

Man found dead in parking lot after shooting in Etobicoke

Police were called to a parking lot in The West Mall and Rathburn Road area

CBC News ·
Toronto police were at the scene of a shooting near The West Mall and Rathburn Road on Tuesday. (John Lesavage/CBC)

A man is dead after a shooting in Etobicoke on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of The West Mall and Rathburn Road around 1:20 p.m. for reports of a man shot in a parking lot.

Emergency crews said they found an adult male and paramedics treated him for life-threatening injuries.

A short while later, Toronto police said that the victim was without vital signs.

The homicide unit will investigate. 

No information has been released about potential suspects.

 

