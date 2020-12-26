Man fires multiple rounds into Etobicoke townhouse

A man who fired numerous shotgun rounds into the front of a townhouse in Etobicoke on Christmas morning is being sought by police.

Toronto police say the man — in an early 2000s light grey Subaru Forrester — arrived at the home in the Islington Avenue and Sweet Pea Path area at 7:10 a.m. Friday.

He got out of the vehicle and used a shotgun to fire several rounds at the doors and windows.

The suspect then got back in the vehicle and sped off.

One person was inside the home at the time of the attack but police say they were not injured.

Police released surveillance camera footage on Saturday in which the gunfire can be heard.

Police are asking anyone with information to call police at 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).