Man charged with 1st-degree murder in downtown Toronto laneway stabbing

A Toronto man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of another man in a downtown laneway this week.

Toronto police have identified the victim as Marcus Roberts, 39, of Toronto.

In a news release Tuesday, police said the stabbing happened shortly after 4 p.m. Monday in the area of Yonge and Charles streets, where two men were fighting. They say the accused stabbed Roberts with a sharp-edged weapon.

Roberts was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The accused, 49, was located, arrested and scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Roberts is the city's 20th homicide victim of the year.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.