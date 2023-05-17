Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in downtown Toronto laneway stabbing

A Toronto man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of another man in a downtown laneway this week.

Marcus Roberts, 39, was pronounced dead in hospital Monday

CBC News ·
Marcus Roberts, 39, of Toronto, died in hospital after he was fatally stabbed in the area of Charles and Yonge streets on Monday afternoon. A 49-year-old Toronto man has been charged with first degree murder in his death.
Marcus Roberts, 39, of Toronto, died in hospital after he was stabbed in the area of Charles and Yonge streets on Monday afternoon. A 49-year-old Toronto man has been charged with first-degree murder in his death. (Submitted by Toronto Police Service)

A Toronto man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of another man in a downtown laneway this week.

Toronto police have identified the victim as Marcus Roberts, 39, of Toronto.

In a news release Tuesday, police said the stabbing happened shortly after 4 p.m. Monday in the area of Yonge and Charles streets, where two men were fighting. They say the accused stabbed Roberts with a sharp-edged weapon.

Roberts was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The accused, 49, was located, arrested and scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Roberts is the city's 20th homicide victim of the year.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

A building with police tape.
Police are shown here near the scene of the fatal stabbing. (CBC)

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now