Man dead after stabbing on Yonge Street

A man is dead after he was stabbed in downtown Toronto early Saturday, police say.

The stabbing occurred on the northwest corner of Yonge Street and Charles Street. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 12:15 a.m.

When police and paramedics arrived, they found the man outside, suffering from a life-threatening stab wound to his upper body area. He was found in front of doors to an address, according to Katrina Arrogante, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service.

A paramedic performed CPR on the man as he was loaded into an ambulance.

The man was rushed to hospital through an emergency run and he was later pronounced dead there.

Officers taped off the area where the fatal stabbing early Saturday. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

"The scene has now been secured and officers are canvassing for witnesses and video surveillance," Arrogante said on Saturday.

The area was crowded with Raptors fans who were celebrating on the streets at the time. Cars were honking to celebrate the Raptors win as police investigated the stabbing.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. They have not released his name and age.

Arrogante said police do not know what preceded the stabbing.

A portion of Charles Street was closed as officers investigated but the street was reopened at 6:45 a.m., according to Arrogante.

Police said no suspect information is available and they are appealing to the public for help.

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing, or who may have relevant cellphone or security camera video, is urged to call police.