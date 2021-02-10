Man dead after shooting in parking garage in Toronto's east end

A man has died after a shooting in a parking garage in Toronto's east end on Tuesday night, police say.

The shooting happened in the area of Danforth and Oak Park Avenues, east of Woodbine Avenue.

Emergency crews were called to the area at about 10:35 p.m., according to Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

When officers arrived at the building, they found a man with gunshot wounds on one of the levels of the parking garage, Hopkinson said. The victim was unconscious.

Toronto paramedics said the man had life-threatening injuries, and despite attempts to save his life, he died at the scene.

Police found shell casings nearby.

Police's homicide squad has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with security camera video or anyone who witnessed anything is urged to contact investigators.

No description of a suspect was released.