Man charged with second-degree murder after fatal shooting in Toronto's north end, police say

Toronto police have charged a 37-year-old man with second-degree murder after a fatal shooting in the city's north end on Friday.

Police said the incident may have been an attempted carjacking. The accused has been remanded into custody by a judge.

The shooting happened near Steeles Avenue West and Alness Street. Officers were called to the scene at about 1:20 p.m.

According to a witness, a man driving a black pickup truck hit at least three construction workers, was dragged out of the truck, then shot another man. The accused was allegedly pinned down by construction workers until the police arrived.

The shooting victim, a man, 42, was taken to hospital suffering from several gunshot wounds. He died in hospital. He has been identified as Floreano Lopes of Toronto. Lopes is Toronto's 54th homicide victim of the year.

Floreano Lopes, 42, of Toronto died in hospital on Friday after he was wounded. Lopes Toronto's 54th homicide victim of the year. (Toronto Police Service)

Two construction workers were also taken to hospital.

Police have recovered a firearm from the scene.

Witness says accused left dog at scene

Jessica, a witness to the shooting who did not give her last name, said she was driving down Steeles Avenue West and saw a black pick-up truck speed down the street, slam into pylons and hit at least three construction workers.

"He was then dragged out by multiple construction workers, obviously because he tried to injure others, and then shot someone three times, and then was pinned down by construction workers until the cops came," she said.

She added that the person who was shot was a construction worker and that she saw two others taken to hospital.

An officer at the scene where a shooting took place after what they believe was an attempted carjacking. (Susan Goodspeed/CBC)

She also found a dog, which she believes came from the pick-up truck. None of the construction workers has claimed the dog so far and it doesn't seem to belong to anyone nearby, she said.

"Poor dog, I hope he finds his owner," she said.