Man charged after allegedly pointing a fake shotgun at paramedics in Toronto
Toronto police say a man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a replica shotgun at paramedics on Tuesday morning.
Investigators say the situation was de-escalated and the 34-year-old was arrested
Officers allege the man walked to the front of a paramedic station in the Bloor Street and Ossington Avenue area shortly before 7 a.m. and yelled at the medics while holding what appeared to be a gun.
They say the man then pointed it at the paramedics and put on a mask.
Investigators say the situation was de-escalated and the man was arrested.
They say that after the arrest, officers discovered that the man's weapon wasn't real.
Police say a 34-year-old local man faces numerous charges, including pointing a firearm and uttering death threats.
He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Tuesday morning.
With files from CBC