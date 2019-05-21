Man charged after allegedly pointing a fake shotgun at paramedics in Toronto

Toronto police say a man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a replica shotgun at paramedics on Tuesday morning.

Officers allege the man walked to the front of a paramedic station in the Bloor Street and Ossington Avenue area shortly before 7 a.m. and yelled at the medics while holding what appeared to be a gun.

They say the man then pointed it at the paramedics and put on a mask.

Investigators say the situation was de-escalated and the man was arrested.

They say that after the arrest, officers discovered that the man's weapon wasn't real.

Police say a 34-year-old local man faces numerous charges, including pointing a firearm and uttering death threats.

He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Tuesday morning.