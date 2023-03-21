Brampton man 'irate' after failing driving test, nearly hits 4 people: police

A Brampton man has been arrested and charged after failing his driving test and "driving erratically," nearly hitting four pedestrians in Guelph, police say.

The Guelph Police Service said officers were called to a plaza in the area of Woodlawn Road West just after 4 p.m. Monday.

That's where police say a 36-year-old man became "irate" after failing his driving test and began yelling at staff. He then got into his vehicle and began speeding through the parking lot, they say.

"He attempted to drive through a pedestrian walkway, narrowly missing four people, then did a number of 'burnouts' in the parking lot," police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police say they found the man sitting in the driver's seat of the parked vehicle.

The man has been arrested and charged with dangerous driving and stunt driving. He has been banned from driving for 30 days and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

He's scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on May 5.