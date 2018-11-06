Suspected impaired driver in fatal Lake Ontario crash was Peel paramedic: union

A man charged with impaired driving offences after a car plunged into Lake Ontario on Monday, leaving a passenger dead, was a new paramedic in Peel Region, the union says.

"We can confirm that the accused in yesterday's Oakville crash into the lake was one of our new members. Our thoughts are with the families of those impacted," the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, Local 277, which calls itself the Peel Paramedic Union, said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The man, 22, is accused of operating the car that drove through a guardrail into Lake Ontario at the end of Maple Grove Drive, past Lakeshore Road East, in Oakville. The vehicle ended up in the water.

The man is charged with impaired driving causing death and refusing to provide a breath sample. He remains in custody and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday for a bail hearing.

Police divers stand on the shores of Lake Ontario after finding the body of a Mississauga man, 27, near where a car plunged into the water early Monday. (Andrew Collins/CBC)

Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 3:05 a.m. Monday, after police received a report of a person knocking on doors, according to Halton Regional Police.

Police found the person, who was the male driver, and discovered the crash at the end of a dead-end street. The man told officers that a person was still trapped inside the vehicle.

Police divers searched the water for the passenger, but did not find anyone initially. Later, the body of a Mississauga man, 27, was found on the shore near the scene of the crash.

The passenger's name will not be released at his family's request, police said.

"There are no other persons believed to have been occupying the vehicle at the time of the collision," police said in a news release.

Any witnesses who have not yet talked to police about the crash are urged to call Halton police's collision reconstruction unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.