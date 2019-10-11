Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

A man is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Etobicoke on Friday, Toronto Paramedics say.

EMS responded to reports of a crash in the area of Islington Avenue and Van Dusen Boulevard just before 4:30 p.m.

The victimwas pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics say.

Toronto police say their collision reconstruction team is investigating.

Islington is closed in both directions from Springbrook Gardens to Van Dusen Boulevard.

Police say motorists should avoid the area.