Man, 23, dead following crash with TTC bus

A man is dead after he ran a red light and his car collided with a TTC bus at Port Union Road and Sheppard Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, police say.

In a news release issued Sunday evening, Toronto police said the 23-year-old drove his Acura through a red traffic signal before it was struck.

The impact was "quite severe," police say, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The bus driver, a 61-year-old man, was treated for minor injuries. There were no passengers on the bus at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking local residents, businesses, and drivers, who may have security camera or dashcam footage of the crash to contact them.