1 person dies following shooting in Scarborough, 2 suspects flee on foot

One person has died following a shooting in front of a Scarborough home on Saturday night, Toronto police say.

According to Const. Caroline de Kloet, police received a call for a shooting around 10:40 p.m. outside a residence in the area of Tower Drive and Lawrence Avenue East.

Officers arrived to find a male victim with very serious injuries. The victim was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Police say they're now looking for two suspects, who fled the scene on foot.

One of the suspects, described as a male wearing baggy jeans and a hoodie, fled in a white car, according to police.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident and anyone with dashcam or security video is asked to contact police.