Man dies after stabbing at Parkdale apartment complex; homicide unit investigating

The city has recorded its 73rd homicide of the year after a man stabbed at an apartment complex in Parkdale Monday afternoon died of his injuries, Toronto police say.

Toronto police were called to the complex at King Street West and Jameson Avenue shortly before 2 p.m.

They arrived to find a man with stab wounds.

The victim was rushed to hospital but died soon afterward.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Investigators are now searching for a man seen running from the scene.