Man dies following 2-vehicle collision in Mississauga

A man in his 70s has died following a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga Thursday night, Peel police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Millcreek Drive and Erin Mills Parkway just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a collision involving a truck and another vehicle.

Const. Danny Marttini says paramedics transported one man to hospital without vital signs. He later died.

The driver of the truck — who was not injured — remained at the scene.

Millcreek Drive has been closed from Surveyor Road and Erin Mills Parkway for the police investigation.