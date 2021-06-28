Skip to Main Content
Man dies following industrial accident in North York

Toronto police say a man died following an industrial accident in North York on Monday. 

Police received reports that a window being lifted by a crane fell on the victim

Police say a man is dead following an industrial accident in the area of Keele Street and Steeles Avenue West. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Emergency crews were called to the area of Pond Road and James Gillies Street, near York University, around 11 a.m. 

Police say it appears that a window being lifted by a crane fell on the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Ministry of Labour will be investigating, police say. 

 

