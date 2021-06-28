Man dies following industrial accident in North York
Toronto police say a man died following an industrial accident in North York on Monday.
Police received reports that a window being lifted by a crane fell on the victim
Emergency crews were called to the area of Pond Road and James Gillies Street, near York University, around 11 a.m.
Police say it appears that a window being lifted by a crane fell on the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Ministry of Labour will be investigating, police say.
