Man dies in hospital after shooting outside Scarborough home

A man has died of his injuries nearly two days after he was shot multiple times outside a Scarborough residence, Toronto police say.

The victim has not yet been identified by police. He was shot around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at his house along Ivy Green Crescent, in the area of Markham and Ellesmere roads.

When officers arrived, they found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and head, Toronto police Insp. Mandeep Mann said on Monday.

He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition where he later died.

Investigators are still working to identify a suspect.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact police.