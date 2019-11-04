Man dies following shooting outside strip mall in Etobicoke

One man has died following a shooting outside a strip mall in Etobicoke on Monday afternoon, Toronto police say.

The call came in around 12:40 p.m. about a shooting near The Queensway and North Queen Street.

Police say the suspect pulled up in a vehicle, got out, shot the man, and then got back into the vehicle and drove away. Multiple shots were fired.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours as officers investigated.

Investigators with the homicide bureau have taken over the investigation, and are asking anyone with information to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers.