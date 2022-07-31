Man dies after falling off boat in Lake Ontario

A man has died after falling off a boat in Lake Ontario, police say.

Toronto police responded to reports of a drowning after a man fell off a boat near Ontario Place and Lake Shore Boulevard at about 2:41 p.m. on Sunday.

After a search involving marine unit officers, police found the man nearly two hours later.

Emergency crews administered CPR, but the man did not respond and he was rushed to hospital. He was pronounced dead there.

Police did not release the man's age.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, told CBC Toronto that police believe he fell from a tour boat.