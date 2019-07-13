Man dies after falling down elevator shaft in CBC Toronto building

A man has died after falling down an elevator shaft in the building housing the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), Toronto police said Saturday.

Around 6 p.m. EST, emergency services were called to the building at Front Street and John Street in downtown Toronto, following reports that a window washer had fallen, a fire department spokesperson said.

Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell told CBC News that the man fell on top of the elevator and got stuck there.

Emergency crews climbed up the elevator shaft and performed CPR for several minutes before the man was extricated. The CPR continued on the ground.

The man was pronounced dead around 7 p.m. EST.

A man fell to his death down this elevator inside the building housing the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) in Toronto. (Gwen Gray/CBC)

It was not immediately clear from what height the man fell.

Police said the Ontario Ministry of Labour will conduct an investigation.

UNKNOWN TROUBLE: <br>John St + Front St <br>-Males injuries very serious<br>-He has succumbed<br>-Pronounced deceased o/s<br>-This will be a Ministry of Labour investigation<br>^dh —@TPSOperations

'A tragic accident'

Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson told CBC News the man's identity is being held while police notify his family.

CBC Global Affairs spokesperson Kerry Kelly described the death at the Toronto Broadcast Centre as "a tragic accident."

"We are in close contact with the authorities and our property management company but out of respect, we will not be commenting any further," Kelly wrote in an email to CBC News.