Ontario police watchdog investigating 62-year-old man's death following eviction attempt

Ontario's police watchdog agency is investigating what led to the death of a 62-year-old man who died after sheriff's officers tried to evict him from his home Wednesday.

In a Thursday news release, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said sheriff's officers tried to serve the man with an eviction notice, when he "flashed a firearm."

Toronto police arrived at the residence at approximately 2:23 p.m. and "made contact with the man before a gunshot was heard," the release said.

In a tweet Wednesday, police said the man flashed a gun at the sheriff and barricaded himself in the home.

Approximately 15 minutes later, police tweeted again, saying in part: "A shot has been heard from in the home."

It's unknown whose firearm was discharged, whether the man was alone in the home, or who heard the gunshot.

According to the release, Toronto police officers then entered the home where the man was found with "critical injuries."

The release goes on to say officers administered first aid and the man was taken to hospital via ambulance, before being pronounced dead at 3:23 p.m.

The SIU says one subject officer and six witness officers have been designated in connection with the case, and it has assigned two investigators and one forensic investigator.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 5.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the SIU's lead investigator by calling 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates police conduct that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.