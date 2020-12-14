Man dies following downtown Toronto industrial accident

A man has died following an industrial accident at a construction site in downtown Toronto, police say.

According to Const. Laura Brabant, police received reports around 12 p.m. Monday of a scaffolding deck collapsing at the site, located near Widmer and Adelaide streets.

Stephan Powell, Toronto Fire's district chief, said crews arrived to find a victim without vital signs.

Paramedics performed CPR on the man, but he died a short time later.

Police say Ontario's Ministry of Labour has been notified and will be attending the scene.