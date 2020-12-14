Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Man dies following downtown Toronto industrial accident

A man has died following an industrial accident at a construction site in downtown Toronto on Monday, police say. 

Scaffolding deck collapsed at construction site near Widmer and Adelaide, police say

CBC News ·
A man is dead following an industrial accident at a construction site near Widmer and Adelaide streets, Toronto police say. (Jonathan Castell/CBC)

According to Const. Laura Brabant, police received reports around 12 p.m. Monday of a scaffolding deck collapsing at the site, located near Widmer and Adelaide streets. 

Stephan Powell, Toronto Fire's district chief, said crews arrived to find a victim without vital signs. 

Paramedics performed CPR on the man, but he died a short time later. 

Police say Ontario's Ministry of Labour has been notified and will be attending the scene. 

Police say a man died Monday due to the scaffolding deck collapsing at this downtown Toronto construction site. (Jonathan Castell/CBC)
 
