Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Brampton on Christmas Day, police say
Suspect in custody, death being investigated by Peel Regional Police homicide unit
Peel Regional Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man struck by a vehicle in Brampton Wednesday night.
Officers received a call just before 11 p.m. to attend the collision scene near Sunny Meadow Boulevard and Red River Drive, that's in the area of Sandalwood Parkway East and Torbram Road.
Paramedics transported a man to hospital and he later died.
Const. Akhil Mooken, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said Thursday a suspect is in custody. Police say they also have possession of the suspect vehicle.
Mooken said police know the identity of the victim and are in the process of notifying family.
Peel Regional Police's missing persons bureau is also involved in the investigation.
If you have any information regarding this investigation, witnesses are asked to contact 905-453-2121 ext. 2133.
COLLISION:<br>- Area of Sunny Meadow Blvd/Red River Dr in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brampton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Brampton</a> <br>- Adult male struck by vehicle<br>- Transported to hospital where he later died<br>- Media officer, <a href="https://twitter.com/OfficerMooken?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OfficerMooken</a> will be attending the scene at 11am to address the media<br>- Call received at 10:55pm<br>- PR19-0469063—@PeelPolice