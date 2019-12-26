Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Brampton on Christmas Day, police say

Peel Regional Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man struck by a vehicle in Brampton Wednesday night.

Officers received a call just before 11 p.m. to attend the collision scene near Sunny Meadow Boulevard and Red River Drive, that's in the area of Sandalwood Parkway East and Torbram Road.

Paramedics transported a man to hospital and he later died.

Const. Akhil Mooken, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said Thursday a suspect is in custody. Police say they also have possession of the suspect vehicle.

Mooken said police know the identity of the victim and are in the process of notifying family.

Const. Akhil Mooken, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said Thursday that a suspect is in custody and police have also located the vehicle that was involved. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Peel Regional Police's missing persons bureau is also involved in the investigation.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, witnesses are asked to contact 905-453-2121 ext. 2133.