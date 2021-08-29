Man dies at Erin, Ont., golf course following violent storm

A man in his 50s died in a golf course parking lot during a Saturday night storm.

Police were called to the Calerin Golf Club in Erin, Ont., shortly after 6 p.m. for a person injured in the "violent storm."

Several trees were downed by the storm, one of which brought down a hydro line that prompted the man's pick-up truck to catch fire.

The man took a fire extinguisher to try to put out the fire. However, he was electrocuted by one of the downed wires.

First responders had to wait for hydro workers' assistance before going to help the man. However, he died on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.