Man dies after suspected hit and run in Scarborough
A man in his 30s has died after he was struck in a a suspected hit and run. Police and paramedics were called to the scene after hearing reports of a man lying in the middle of the street.
Police were called about a man lying in the middle of the street near Neilson Road and Oakmeadow Boulevard
A man in his 30s is dead following a hit and run collision in Scarborough.
Toronto police were initially called to the scene at 8:22 p.m. near Neilson Road and Oakmeadow Boulevard to find a man lying in the middle of the street.
Police said they believe he was struck by a car.
Paramedics declared the man was dead shortly after arriving. Police and paramedics did not see the vehicle that struck the man.
The roads remain closed as police investigate.