Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Man dies after suspected hit and run in Scarborough

A man in his 30s has died after he was struck in a a suspected hit and run. Police and paramedics were called to the scene after hearing reports of a man lying in the middle of the street.

Police were called about a man lying in the middle of the street near Neilson Road and Oakmeadow Boulevard

CBC News ·
Police are investigating what appears to be a hit and run following the death of a man found lying in the middle of a street in Scarborough. (Michael Aitkens/CBC)

A man in his 30s is dead following a hit and run collision in Scarborough.

Toronto police were initially called to the scene at 8:22 p.m. near Neilson Road and Oakmeadow Boulevard to find a man lying in the middle of the street.

Police said they believe he was struck by a car.

Paramedics declared the man was dead shortly after arriving. Police and paramedics did not see the vehicle that struck the man.

The roads remain closed as police investigate.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now