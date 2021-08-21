Man dies after suspected hit and run in Scarborough

A man in his 30s is dead following a hit and run collision in Scarborough.

Toronto police were initially called to the scene at 8:22 p.m. near Neilson Road and Oakmeadow Boulevard to find a man lying in the middle of the street.

Police said they believe he was struck by a car.

Paramedics declared the man was dead shortly after arriving. Police and paramedics did not see the vehicle that struck the man.

The roads remain closed as police investigate.