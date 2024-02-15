Police seek public's help identifying under-housed man who died due to medical distress

The Toronto Police Service is seeking public assistance in identifying a dead man, according to a Thursday news release.

Investigators say they were called around 6 a.m. to help a man in medical distress in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue area on Jan. 23.

The release described the man as under-housed. Police say he was taken to hospital but died as a result of his illness. They say his death is not considered suspicious.

Police say they couldn't find any ID for the man, and that he doesn't match any reported missing persons' profile.

He is described as approximately five feet, five inches tall and 140 pounds, with short, dark brown hair and a short, grey and brown beard.

Investigators say he was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, dark pants and black boots when they found him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or, anonymously, Crime Stoppers.