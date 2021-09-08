Man dies after shooting in northwest Toronto

A man has died after a shooting in northwest Toronto on Tuesday night, police say.

The shooting happened near Driftwood Avenue and Grandravine Drive, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West. Police were called to the scene at shortly after 9 p.m. Several shots were reportedly heard.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation will be turned over to the police's homicide unit, police said.