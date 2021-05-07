Man who died while changing a tire in Caledon ID'd as Jaswant Sandhu, 32

A man who was killed last week while changing a tire has been identified by his friends as 32-year-old Jaswant "Sonu" Sandhu.

Paramedics say it happened in Caledon, near King Street and Airport Road, around 6:40 p.m. on May 1.

Sandhu died one day before his 33rd birthday.

Praim Persaud, president of the Brampton-Etobicoke Cricket League, says Sandhu played on his team for 15 years. During that time, he said Sandhu "would always have a smile on his face."

"It's those memories that I will remember him by," Persaud told CBC Toronto on Thursday.

A GoFundMe set up by Persaud and other members of the team describes Sandhu as a "fine gentleman, a friend amongst his peers, and a very respectful individual, who steadfastly stood by his friends."

"We will miss his sense of humour and his smile that he always greeted us all with," the page description reads.

The GoFundMe, which was set up on Wednesday, has already raised more than $70,000 to help his family.

"This is just something that we as a league decided to do," Persaud said.

"Being so young to go so early, it's a tragedy."

The day after the incident, Const. Joe Brisebois said both Caledon OPP and Ontario's Ministry of Labour were investigating.

CBC Toronto has reached out to the ministry for further comment on the investigation, but hasn't yet received a response.