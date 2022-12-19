8 teen girls charged with 2nd-degree murder in swarming death of man in Toronto: police

Eight teenage girls have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 59-year-old man in Toronto, police say.

Police have not released the man's name because his next of kin is still being notified.

Three of the girls are 13 years old, three are 14 years old and two are 16 years old, according to Det.-Sgt. Terry Browne of Toronto police's homicide unit.

The girls appeared in court at Old City Hall on Sunday, were remanded into custody and are due in court again on Dec. 29.

WATCH | Toronto police spoke about the investigation on Tuesday:

Toronto police say 8 teen girls charged with 2nd-degree murder Duration 4:15 Det.-Sgt. Terry Browne said the accused met one another on social media before meeting downtown. The attack on the victim, who relied on the city's shelter system, was an alleged swarming.

At a news conference Tuesday, Browne told reporters emergency medical services staff were flagged down by a group of people reporting an assault in the York Street and University Area — in the city's downtown core just north of Union Station — on Sunday around 12:15 a.m.

The group of teen girls allegedly assaulted and stabbed the man. He was taken to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries and died a short time later, police said.

Browne said officers from 52 Division arrested the girls nearby and recovered a number of weapons.

He also said the girls were involved in an altercation before the stabbing and that the behaviour was criminal.

Brown said police wouldn't describe the girls as a gang at this point, but investigators would call the incident a "swarming."

The man had moved into Toronto's homeless shelter system in late fall and had a supportive family system, said Browne, adding he "wouldn't necessarily call him homeless" but he had fallen on hard luck.

Browne said police believe the girls met on social media and came from various parts of the city. Police don't know how or why they met that evening. Investigators also don't know how long the girls have known each other, he said.

Three of the girls had previous contact with police, he said.

The death marks the city's 68th homicide of the year.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information is being asked to call 416-808-7400 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-TIPS (8477).